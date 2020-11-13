Talkwalker targets Japan with Tokyo office

Social media monitoring and analytics company Talkwalker announced on Thursday that it is extending its operations to the Japanese market.
Adding to its headquarters in Luxembourg as well as offices in New York, San Francisco, Frankfurt, Singapore and Paris, the company is aiming to extend its presence on the Japanese market through the new office in Tokyo.
“We’ve already seen huge success in the APAC region, with this new office offering us an opportunity to connect further with the Japanese market, and bringing them unique AI-powered conversational intelligence solution they deserve,” Talkwalker CEO Robert Glaesener said in a statement.
More specifically, the company is hoping to stimulate demand on the Japanese markets through the launch of conversation clusters in Japanese, Ben Soubies, Talkwalker’s managing director for Japan and the Asia-Pacific region, explained.
Founded in 2009 and currently counting over 400 employees across the globe, Talkwalker specializes in social media analytics and conversational intelligence, providing data analysis for brand monitoring to over 2,000 companies.