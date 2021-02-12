Tango terminates email service

Telecoms provider Tango is discontinuing its email service, with only 0.3% of customers still making use of a @tango.lu inbox.
Tango already back in 2015 stopped commercialising its email service and from 28 February will no longer be offering it to customers.
“Aware that the functionality and ergonomics of the interfaces of email providers have evolved considerably, and to guarantee our customers access to the best possible solutions, we finally made the decision to discontinue the service,” Tango commented.
The company has been working with clients still using their Tango email address over the past six months to migrate their data to other platforms, such as Gmail, Outlook or Yahoo.
“We are aware of the changes this represents for you, which is why we want to support you in choosing a new solution and help you organise the transfer of your data,” said a message by the company to its subscribers.
This article first appeared in French on Paperjam.lu and has been translated and edited for Delano.