10 things to do this week

09.02 - 16.02 2021
1

Join US post-election chat

10.02.2021

Organised by the Luxembourg American Chamber of Commerce (LACC) and the American Chamber of Commerce in Luxembourg (AMCHAM), this webinar will see Luxembourg ambassador to the US Gaston Stronck, pictu...

Tango terminates email service

News Business 12.02.2021 Jeremy Zabatta & Delano staff
Tango is supporting customers in transferring their data to another email address

Tango is supporting customers in transferring their data to another email address

Photo: Matic Zorman

Telecoms provider Tango is discontinuing its email service, with only 0.3% of customers still making use of a @tango.lu inbox. 

Tango already back in 2015 stopped commercialising its email service and from 28 February will no longer be offering it to customers.

“Aware that the functionality and ergonomics of the interfaces of email providers have evolved considerably, and to guarantee our customers access to the best possible solutions, we finally made the decision to discontinue the service,” Tango commented.

The company has been working with clients still using their Tango email address over the past six months to migrate their data to other platforms, such as Gmail, Outlook or Yahoo.

“We are aware of the changes this represents for you, which is why we want to support you in choosing a new solution and help you organise the transfer of your data,” said a message by the company to its subscribers.

This article first appeared in French on Paperjam.lu and has been translated and edited for Delano.

Tango email customer service