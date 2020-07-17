Tap water expected on menus by next year

Tap water should be available on menus of Luxembourg restaurants and bars by next year, L’essentiel reported on Thursday.
Petitions committee chair Nancy Arendt (CSV) told the French language daily, however, that “this tap water will certainly not be free,” citing cleaning, service and carafe purchases among the costs associated with tap water service.
As Delano reported in November, the government had proposed a two-phased approach with regards to making tap water available in bars and restaurants, including an awareness campaign and, if that didn’t work, a law requiring establishments to make tap water available. The strategy was the result of the response to petition 1319, which had acquired over 5,100 signatures, and called for tap water to be made available--albeit not necessarily free of charge, per its authors—in a bid to reduce waste and transport of bottled water.
Tap water is expected eventually to appear on menus, L’Essentiel added, so customers would have the option to order it the same as they would any other drink.