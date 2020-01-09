Tattoo, piercing studios not all in compliance

Nearly half of the tattoo and piercing studios recently inspected were not displaying or indicating the sales prices, per a Thursday snapshot provided by the ministry of consumer protection.
The consumer code compliance check, which took place July through September 2019, was one of several the ministry regularly performs across a variety of sectors. According to the communiqué, 44 such studios were originally identified, although 10 were not involved in the survey.
Studios to undergo an inspection were informed in advance. Of the 34 total inspected, 14 displayed prices “in an incomplete manner”, while 15 did not indicate sales prices of products or the most frequent services offered.
“The argument put forward for this breach was that the tattoos are individual works, the price of which varies depending on the size, pattern, colors, etc.,” the ministry added. “For this reason, it is common practice for almost all tattoo artists to have the client sign a quote before even starting the service so that price transparency is ensured.”
Five of the studios inspected did, however, display prices completely and correctly. Follow-up checks are being organised in the coming months to ensure proper compliance.