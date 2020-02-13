Technical & topical sessions: skills boost

Big recruitment firms such as Badenoch & Clarke, Robert Half and Robert Walters have been urging employers to focus on “upskilling existing personnel”, which means arming current staff with new skills and techniques.
That can partly be accomplished with in-house training and partly by participating in focussed training sessions.
Here are a selection of outfits that offer short-term courses and workshops (in English) for people looking to refresh their professional skills.
Luxembourg Institute of Standardisation, Accreditation, Safety and Quality of Products and Services (Ilnas)
This government body offers 4-hour training sessions in a number of hot IT fields, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud computing and the internet of things.
Luxembourg School of Business
This independent institution holds a number of “executive courses”, that typically last from 2 days to 1 week, on subjects ranging from “women in leadership” and “negotiating with difficult people” to “designing efficient processes” and “finance for non-finance professionals” (held this year in May and in November).
Luxembourg Poland Chamber of Commerce
The business group will hold its seventh “Entrepreneurial Women Project” this autumn. The course, held Saturdays over several months, provides primers in several key areas needed to successfully start and run a business. Delano has previously written about the programme here and here.
Paperjam Club
The business events and networking outfit hosts a regular series of one-off, half-day workshops on trending communication, marketing and sales, finance and accounting, HR, legal, management and leadership, personal development and strategy and operations topics. (Disclosure: Paperjam Club is part of the same company as Delano.)
University of Luxembourg
The university’s Competence Centre offers a number of continued education courses. Most are highly specialised for certain occupations, such as optimising organisation, public speaking skills and project management for legal professionals.