Technology: Bettel launches Elements of AI course

Understanding and harnessing the potential of artificial intelligence is the aim of a new course pioneered by Finland.
Luxembourg has launched its own tailor-made version of a free online AI course developed by the University of Helsinki and the Finnish company Reaktor. Prime minister Xavier Bettel (DP) was on hand on 18 December to unveil details of the Luxembourg course, which is being made available in German, French and English.
“AI’s potential is very broad, but it doesn’t have to be scary. Instead, the Luxembourg government wants each citizen to have access to excellent resources when it comes to this new technology. I’m convinced that knowledge on AI is power,” the prime minister said at the launch.
“Elements of AI” is designed to encourage everyone, regardless of age or educational background to learn what AI is, what can (and can’t) be done with AI, and how to start creating AI methods. The course combines theory with practical exercises and can be completed at your own pace.
The University of Luxembourg will provide specialist support for the weekly interactive webinars, Q&A forums and exercises related to the course. The university’s continuing education entity, and the INAP--the national academy for civil servants--will accompany the course and issue certificates. Script, the ministry for education’s innovation unit, is also involved and will inform high school students of the opportunity.
While it had the presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2019, the Finnish government decided to offer the course to all EU countries.
“Artificial intelligence is one of the key success factors in the future, enabling sustainable growth and competitiveness in the European Union. Investments in digitalisation are particularly needed when we build a way out of the coronavirus crisis. The EU should strive to become a pioneer in the field of digitalisation, and this course contributes to these efforts," said Finland’s minister of economic affairs, Mika Lintilä.