19.05 - 26.05 2020
Until 18 June Luxembourg City Film Festival is showcasing the best of its extensive back catalogue on VOD.lu.

Telecommuting tripled after virus lockdown

News Careers 19.05.2020 Aaron Grunwald
Photo by Luca Bravo on Unsplash

“Telework is booming” since the onset of the covid-19 crisis, Luxembourg’s national statistics service has reported.

“69% of the working population switched to teleworking compared to 20% in 2019,” according to a recent Statec survey.

Statec stated:

“48% of workers (including both employees and self-employed) have been teleworking full-time and 21% in rotation, while only 31% have continued to work entirely at the site of their employer. Telework is particularly high in education (74%), administrative and financial services (61%), and public administration (47%). Among the self-employed and freelancers, the rate has been 66%.”

Demographic differences

Foreign nationals have been more likely to telecommute (55%) than native Luxembourgers (40%). It was more common in the Centre region (60% teleworking full-time) than in the East (52%), the South (42%) and the North (31%) regions.

“Telework has also been particularly widespread among older people (55+), probably [because] vulnerability [to the coronavirus] increases with age,” Statec said. Telecommuting was more common among those with higher education levels. The statistics agency did not find that type of housing made a big difference, but those with children were somewhat more likely to telework full-time (52%) than those without kids at home (45%).

Change in telework habits

The vast majority of people (74%) said they were telecommuting full-time entirely due to covid-19 precautions, while 17% said they already teleworked some of the time and 8% said the outbreak had caused “no change” to home working schedule.

Some like the home office more than others

Only 15% of respondents said their teleworking experience was negative, with 30% neutral and 55% positive, Statec said.

Those working in the public sector and in administrative and financial services (60%) were more positive than the general population. Those in the educational sector (29%) were most negative.

Men (57%) were a bit more favourable to telecommuting than women (53%), and people living in a house (58%) were slightly more positive than flat-dwellers (51%).

Drawbacks

A quarter of working respondents expressed concern about their employment security in the face of covid-19, with numbers higher among those working in the hospitality sector (44%), industry (39%) and retail (31%).

Nearly one in five said their physical health and a third said that their mental wellbeing had suffered under confinement.

The survey was conducted by the polling firm TNS-Ilres, with questions fielded to 2,000 Luxembourg residents by telephone between 29 April and 8 May.

Statec released the report on 19 May.

