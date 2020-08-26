Telework from Belgium, France & Germany until year end

Luxembourg, Germany, France and Belgium have extended teleworking agreements until the end of the year, as part of ongoing measures to curb the spread of covid-19.
Prior to the pandemic, there were caps on the number of days cross-border workers in Luxembourg were permitted to work from home, before it impacted their tax and social security status.
On Monday, Luxembourg announced an agreement had been reached with Belgian authorities to suspend that ceiling until the end of the year.
On Tuesday, the social security ministry announced that similar agreements had been reached with German and French counterparts.
“Concretely, this means that a cross-border worker who carries out his work from his home continues to be affiliated to the Luxembourg social security system until the end of 2020,” the ministry wrote.