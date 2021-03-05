Teleworking extended again for Belgian cross-border commuters

Three weeks before the end of the agreement with Brussels, Luxembourg has obtained a fourth extension to allow Belgian cross-border workers to remain fiscally covered in their country of work and not in their country of residence.
Belgian teleworkers will continue to be taxed in Luxembourg until 30 June 2021, the finance ministry announced Friday.
The amicable agreement concerning Belgian cross-border teleworkers concluded in the context of the covid-19 pandemic has once again been extended, to the relief of finance minister Pierre Gramegna (DP): “The agreement remains an essential measure in our fight against the pandemic, and its extension will guarantee tens of thousands of Belgian cross-border workers and their employers maximum legal security. Once again, I would like to thank our Belgian partners for the very good cooperation.”
The agreement of 19 May 2020 is currently in its third extension, in force until 31 March 2021.
On this date, a similar agreement between Luxembourg and France expires, while with Germany the agreement is extended every month until one of the two states renounces it.
As of 30 September, 2020, there were 205,438 cross-border workers in Luxembourg, of which 53% were French, 23% Belgian and 24% German. According to Statec, cross-border commuters account for 46% of all salaried employment in Luxembourg.
