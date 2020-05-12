10 things to do this week

Temperature checks, one-way traffic & solo lunches

News Current affairs 12.05.2020 Jess Bauldry
A cardboard cut-out of the Princess Lea character reminds people in the staff area at the ISL to respect social distancing

A cardboard cut-out of the Princess Lea character reminds people in the staff area at the ISL to respect social distancing

Photo: Matic Zorman/Maison Moderne

Upper school students at the International School of Luxembourg returned to a very different environment on Monday after an eight-week lockdown.

From temperature checks at the entrance to one-way traffic in corridors and lunches eaten two metres apart, around 350 students from the private school had their first taste of life after lockdown, with a raft of new measures designed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“I think they’re a bit like deer in the headlights. I hope as they see their teachers it will get easier for them,” acting school director and lower school principal Patricia Angoy told Delano, adding that it was thanks to staff who worked together to make it happen. “It’s a huge task […] It’s actually quite exciting to be back at school. To see the school. A school isn’t a school without students.”

The ISL has invested in four thermal body temperature cameras, two of which were in use during the first day to check the temperatures of students as they queued, two metres apart, in a reception tent. With a price tag of around €5,500 per camera, it was a considerable sum but not the most expensive on the market, head of facilities and security Steve Zeimes explained. The cameras test 45 students in three minutes and meant no-one was kept waiting outside in Monday’s unseasonably bad weather.

Once the camera confirmed they did not have a high temperature, students were issued a token that they placed in a box before entering the building. Markings on the ground indicated the one-way direction of foot traffic, designed to limit close contact between students. Students arrived in masks, which they kept on inside the school, in-line with the education ministry’s recommendations. They can only remove their masks if their teacher allows it in the classroom and in order to eat their lunch. The latter experience had also transformed. Hot meals are now replaced with packed lunches that parents order in advance. Students dine alone on single desks normally used for exams, each placed two metres apart. Just fifty students are allowed in the dining room at one time.

Similarly to the public school system, the student body has been split in two, with each cohort alternating weekly attendance in class. This, said upper school principle Iain Fish, was a big challenge. “We can’t do a straight 50-50 split in home rooms. We have to look at different permutations, and siblings. It’s been really complex,” he said. “The other real challenge has been for the teachers in terms of their own planning. They are expected to teach kids in class and support virtual home learning as well.”

He explained that the school has brought in substitute teachers to assist, and even replace teachers who are not able to return to school, either because they are vulnerable, live with a vulnerable person or have no other childcare options because of coronavirus measures.

There was one saving grace--the IB and IGCSE examination boards have been cancelled exams for this academic year. Final year students will be assessed based on previous work. As for graduation, usually a public occasion at the ISL, staff, students and parents are still discussing how to go about this without endangering health.

The next two weeks will be an opportunity for the school to fine-tune any issues before the lower school reopens on 25 May. Term ends on 26 June.

Markings on the path indicate a two-metre distance for students waiting to enter the International School of Luxembourg, 11 May 2020
Markings on the path indicate a two-metre distance for students waiting to enter the International School of Luxembourg, 11 May 2020
Before going inside, students are guided through a queuing system
Before going inside, students are guided through a queuing system
At the end of the system a body temperature camera will take their temperature
At the end of the system a body temperature camera will take their temperature
The results of the test show up on screen
The results of the test show up on screen
The school has invested in four thermal imaging cameras for this purpose
The school has invested in four thermal imaging cameras for this purpose
Students arrive at the International School of Luxembourg wearing masks, 11 May 2020
Students arrive at the International School of Luxembourg wearing masks, 11 May 2020
A staff member guides a student to the line
A staff member guides a student to the line
Students who do not have a temperature receive a token which they hand in at the school entrance
Students who do not have a temperature receive a token which they hand in at the school entrance
Additional shelter had been installed for Monday's wet and cold weather
Additional shelter had been installed for Monday's wet and cold weather
A bin for disposable face masks reminds students of good hygiene practices
A bin for disposable face masks reminds students of good hygiene practices
Cardboard cut-outs provide a fun reminder for staff and students to respect social distancing
Cardboard cut-outs provide a fun reminder for staff and students to respect social distancing
Signage on the floor indicates the direction of traffic to limit close contact between students
Signage on the floor indicates the direction of traffic to limit close contact between students
Students are briefed in the playground before entering their classrooms, 11 May 2020
Students are briefed in the playground before entering their classrooms, 11 May 2020
Upper school principal Iain Fish welcomes the students back after eight weeks of homeschooling, 11 May 2020
Upper school principal Iain Fish welcomes the students back after eight weeks of homeschooling, 11 May 2020
The principal explains the new measures at the International School of Luxembourg
The principal explains the new measures at the International School of Luxembourg
One of the many signs around the school reminding students of hygiene measures
One of the many signs around the school reminding students of hygiene measures
Students were eager to get back in to the warm
Students were eager to get back in to the warm
The first day of school begins, 11 May 2020
The first day of school begins, 11 May 2020
A student has placed his mask on the table
A student has placed his mask on the table
In this grade 8 class the homeroom teacher has allowed students to remove their masks
In this grade 8 class the homeroom teacher has allowed students to remove their masks
An arrow marks the direction of foot traffic in the corridor
An arrow marks the direction of foot traffic in the corridor
The corridors begin to resemble roads with their markings
The corridors begin to resemble roads with their markings
Students in this grade 8 class keep their face coverings on
Students in this grade 8 class keep their face coverings on
The dining room allows up to 50 students to eat alone at single tables. Only packed lunches are permitted.
The dining room allows up to 50 students to eat alone at single tables. Only packed lunches are permitted.
Photo: Matic Zorman/Maison Moderne
