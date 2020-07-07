Terrace of the week: Bazaar’s sophisticated flair

A spacious shaded seating area in the heart of the city, gorgeous food and smart service.
Bazaar, in the iconic Lassner building on the corner of the place Guillaume II and the rue du Fossé, is one of those places that could easily have been a trendy flash-in-the-pan. But after several visits we are converts to its heady mix of cocktails and eastern Mediterranean influenced food.
The terrace, which we tried for the first time last week, is spacious and allows for relaxed social distancing. It is also nicely shaded for those hotter summer lunchtimes and has a prime location for discrete people watching without being in the middle of the hustle of more populous locations.
Lunchtime fare includes a choice of three plats du jour--one meat, one fish and one vegetarian options--as well as selections from the à la carte menu. The food is superbly executed, delicately flavoured and served in perfect-size portions that don’t leave diners overwhelmed but also ensure you don’t leave the place feeling hungry. The wines by the glass are generous and great quality.
And, most importantly the service was efficient and friendly--we have experienced several disappointments on this front at the same group’s “hip” bistro-bar Paname just off the place de Paris.
If you’re looking for a relaxed, sophisticated terrace experience in the city that will out a smile on our face, Bazaar should be among the first options you consider.
Bazaar
46 Place Guillaume II, Luxembourg-Centre
Tel: 28 99 07 07
Online reservations
on Facebook