Terrace of the week: Buvette’s spacious chill-out zone

Delano’s pick of the best terraces to enjoy during this Summer like no other continues with a place close to home at the Rotondes.
Just a five-minute walk from the Maison Moderne offices, Buvette at Rotondes is a prime choice for the Delano team to enjoy an after-work drink. In the summer, the venue basically moves outside and takes advantage of the spacious courtyard in front of the former railway engine shed, which is transformed into a chill-out area with low benches, recliners and tables fashioned from palettes and beer crates. And, for some reason, a disused dodgem car.
In normal times, the Rotondes is one of the best music venues in town, attracting a wealth of emerging talent and rising stars of the indie scene. That love of music is carried through in the Buvette’s choice of DJs--from Fred Baus (in one of his many guises) to Kuston Beater good grooves are guaranteed. So, the terrace attracts hipsters (in as much as they still exist) from the up and coming neighbourhood of Bonnevoie across the street, but also families and groups of office workers. It is a place where anyone can be themselves, where you will come across artists and architects, musicians and film makers and real live locals.
At lunchtime the kitchen prepares a weekly menu with a choice of meat, fish and vegetarian main courses, but its burgers, wraps and salads are also worth checking out. Tuesday evening’s mixed grill barbecues are value for money and also very popular.
Bar service has improved recently, and even when there are social distancing queues getting a drink is quick and easy and the staff are friendly. The drinks menu features all the usual favourites and a range of beers from the Simon brewery, including an exclusive Rotondes summer beer that is, how shall we put it, extremely quaffable.
In August the terrace will be the venue for the annual Congés annulés festival featuring live music shows (which though free have to be booked in advance), film screenings, DJ evenings and more. We can’t think of any place in Luxembourg we’d rather be on a warm summer’s evening.
Buvette at Rotondes
Place des Rotondes, 1260 Luxembourg-Bonnevoie
Tel: 26 62 20 40, Buvette on Facebook