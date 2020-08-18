Terrace of the week: De Gudde Wëllen, for apéro and a view

The concert bar De Gudde Wëllen has been enjoying a superb terrace of late on the Saint-Esprit plateau. The impressive view on the Grund, with space, sun and ambiance is our new favourite spot for the season!
They were hot during confinement, but it would take a lot to bring down De Gudde Wëllen. While the emblematic capital concert bar has done all it can to subsist--appealing for donations, solidarity auctions, etc.—it has finally benefitted from a real way to save the season.
It’s not more or less than any of the beautiful terraces in the country, but it is situated on the opposite of the Saint-Esprit plateau and well-known to electronic music fans during the celebrations of the national holiday. De Gudde Wëllen installed a parquet floor, a container for a bar, luminous garlands and vintage furniture. The result, quite nice with its plunging view onto the whole Grund, is clearly an ultra-trendy crowd-pleaser.
The convient space, reservation policy and strict seating allow clients to feel welcome, all in an organised and secure manner. This superb new terrace can be accessed via the Corniche, the Cité judiciaire or the small street in the corner located in front of L’Annexe restaurant.
This article originally appeared in French on Paperjam.lu and has been translated and edited for Delano.