Terrace of the week: good urban taste at Tempo

For a time simply assimilated with the Philharmonie like its predecessor, Tempo quickly established itself as one of the best bistrot spots in the capital. And its superb terrace, with a unique urban view, might just have something to do with it…
Tempo’s lunch formula hits the mark, with a daring menu, memorable barbecues in the summer, plus top-notch service--and these are only a few of the reasons contributing to Tempo’s current success. The Porte de l'Europe restaurant has achieved what La Clé de Sol--which preceded it and which, frankly, nobody regrets--has never been able to do: assert its name alongside the cultural institution and retain its loyal clientèle outside of concert evenings.
We meet beautiful people out enjoying themselves--young, trendy foodies and families alike--whether for lunch or dinner, weekdays or weekends, also sometimes on Saturday evening, when chef Morris Clip organises one of his famous barbecues, where a joyful mix of people from all walks of life enjoy a gourmet, festive evening.
On the food front, apart from the seasonal menus which offer nice little dishes for all appetites--meat, fish lovers and veggies--we are happy to share some inventive and tasty tapas, such as “piquillos” with anchovies and lime; mini-burgers made with truffle, brie and port; even soft-shell crab tempura. To water it all down, we drink good wine, but also cocktails inspired by current trends.
Piquillos made with anchovies, pesto, lime and radish, ideal for sharing Photo: Maison Moderne
Finally, there are three major practical advantages to encourage a visit to Tempo: the ease of parking, with the Trois Glands car park located just below; a nearby tram stop (Philharmonie); and very few neighbours present, which makes it possible to amp up the sound a bit when a DJ is invited to the party.
This article originally appeared in French on Paperjam.lu and has been translated and edited for Delano.