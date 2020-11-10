Terrorist threat “real but abstract”

The threat of a terrorist incident in Luxembourg is “real but abstract” in the wake of attacks in Austria, France and Germany, the government said on Monday 9 November.
The grand duchy uses a four-level scale to assess terrorist threats and is currently at level 2, described as “real but abstract”.
The country won’t be moving into a higher level despite the recent attacks elsewhere in Europe, prime minister Xavier Bettel, justice minister Sam Tanson and interior security minister Henri Kox said in a joint answer to a parliamentary question.
The higher threat levels are described as “probable and concrete” and “concrete and imminent, or if a terrorist attack has been committed.”
The ministers said that authorities would continue following and analysing the situation, adding that police had adapted their protocol for the protection of vulnerable sites.
Foreign minister Jean Asselborn last week had said a Luxembourg student hit in the left shoulder by a bullet in the terrorist incident in Vienna on 2 November was recovering from his injuries.
An extremist in a suburb of Paris had beheaded teacher Samuel Paty on 16 October after he had shown cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in a lesson on freedom of speech. This was followed on 26 October by stabbings in Nice in which three people were killed.
German authorities meanwhile arrested a 20-year-old Syrian man over a stabbing that killed a tourist and seriously injured another in the city of Dresden on 4 October.