Tests carried out by Luxembourg’s anti-doping agency in 2020

Luxembourg’s anti-doping agency (Alad) in 2020 carried out 133 urine tests in the country and at international competitions with none of the grand duchy’s athletes testing positive for illegal substances.
Alad temporarily suspended anti-doping tests when the pandemic broke out and resumed activity in May 2020.
The agency carried out 110 urine doping tests in Luxembourg and 23 tests of Luxembourg athletes abroad. In 42 cases, it also tested blood samples. All analyses came back negative.
The majority of tests (97) were carried out outside of competitions, as much of the sports world came to a halt because of the pandemic. 36 controls were carried out at competitive events, with 19 of them done at the request of the relevant sports federation.
However, three athletes failed to show up for their appointments. Athletes are only sanctioned when they skip three doping tests within the span of 12 months, which was not the case in these instances, Alad said.