Is there such a thing as free rides?

Free-of-charge travel is being introduced on the grand duchy’s rail, bus and tram networks starting in March 2020. The policy was a boost to Luxembourg’s image abroad.
For its Winter 2020 cover story, Delano digs into why some observers are so sceptical. And what else needs to be done to solve the country’s current mobility crisis?
Then Delano speaks with the national research fund chief about big data in Luxembourg science, cybersecurity experts about ransomware in the grand duchy, and Suzanne Cotter about making Mudam part of the everyday landscape.
Also in this issue: tips on cutting down your tax bill and other advice to get your personal finances in order, how Delano did when we whipped up some homemade digestifs, and our advice columnist Auntie Eleanor drills into recent tram works.
About Delano
The print edition of Delano, the English language news magazine for Luxembourg’s international community, is available at newsstands across the grand duchy. Delano also publishes two newsletters weekdays: the “Breakfast briefing”, featuring world and local headlines to start the day informed, and the “Noon briefing”, covering the latest Luxembourg news and events. Plus there are Delano Live events, which feature live on-stage interviews with people and on topics covered by Delano magazine, but with a fresh perspective. Delano is on Facebook, Linkedin and Twitter.
Photo: Maison Moderne