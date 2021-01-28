"A thousand small steps" towards sustainable development: Dieschbourg

Environment minister Carole Dieschbourg (Déi Gréng) presented the third national sustainable development plan (PNDD) on Thursday morning, summarising the government’s main axes of focus.
“Everyone counts” in the fight against the climate crisis, Dieschbourg said during the online presentation of the third PNDD dubbed “Preparing and preserving the future.”
The name stems from the governments desire to promote the idea of “a thousand small steps forward” by providing a practical guide for Luxembourg residents to be part of this road to sustainable development.
The aforementioned guide outlines 10 specific challenges: electricity savings, soft mobility, less waste, no plastic bags, local and responsible purchases as well as environmentally friendly food consumption, equal pay, political mobilisation and dissemination of interesting initiatives. All of these are supposed to be within every individual’s reach but can be important game changers.
Additionally, the plan highlights 10 priority areas Luxembourg should focus on in the upcoming years, namely health, education for all and social inclusion, sustainable production and consumption, inclusive economy, sustainable mobility, sustainable finance, respecting natural resources, climate protection, poverty eradication, as well as land-use planning.
These different subject areas are also in alignment with the 17 sustainable development goals of the UN 2030 agenda for sustainable development which Luxembourg ratified in 2015 alongside 192 other states.
This article was originally published in French on Paperjam.lu and translated and edited for Delano.