Three new faces join BCL council

The government has approved the appointment of three new members to the council of the Banque Centrale de Luxembourg (BCL).
As the mandates of Pit Hentgen, Romain Schintgen and Claude Zimmer have expired, Michèle Detaille, Aline Muller and Claude Wirion will be replacing them.
The new council of the BCL, that counts four women among its nine members, is made up of:
- Gaston Reinesch, president of the council and governor of the BCL since 2013. Accordingly, he is also part of the governing council of the European Central Bank (ECB).
- Pierre Beck joined the BCL in 1998 as head of the payment systems department until 2007 when he became head of the general department. Since 2009, he has been a member of the executive board.
- Roland Weyland also joined the BCL in 1998, as an analyst in the organisational unit. He was deputy secretary general for nine years and has been director since 2017.
- Martine Reicherts is president of the national research fund (FNR). Interim commissioner from July to October 2014, she headed the publications office of the European Commission for many years before moving on to the directorate-general for education and culture.
- Nadia Manzari has been a lawyer at Schiltz & Schiltz since 2018. Before that, she was one of the executives of the CSSF, where she began her career in 2001. She joined the BCL board three years ago.
- Michel Wurth, chairman of ArcelorMittal Luxembourg, also chaired the Chamber of Commerce between 2004 and 2019.
- Michèle Detaille heads the Alipa group based in Wiltz. She has been president of the Fedil since April 2019 and recently won the top 100 2020 of the most influential personalities in Luxembourg. She will also be one of the few people to have served in the most important bodies of national banks in two different countries. She was previously regent of the National Bank of Belgium.
- Aline Muller has been the CEO of Liser since 2016. She has also been a professor of finance at HEC Liège since 2010 and a professor at the University of Luxembourg since 2017.
- Claude Wirion was executive director of the insurance commission from January 2015 to December 2020. He joined CAA in 1992 and is now retired.
The BCL's council is one of two statutory bodies and formulates the bank's policy as well as approving accounts and annual reports. The executive board on the other hand is the BCL's highest executive authority, composed of the director general (Gaston Reinesch) and two directors (Pierre Beck and Roland Weyland).
This article was originally published in French on Paperjam.lu and has been translated and edited for Delano.