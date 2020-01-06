Time to take down that Christmas tree

While there is debate over when to take down a Christmas tree, some folklore claims that if you keep up the tree after 6 January, or Epiphany, it should stay up year round. So time to get on it! Here’s how.
For those living within Luxembourg City, Christmas trees can simply be left outside homes before 6am on days when the usual household waste is taken, according to the normal collection schedule.
While trees which have decorations or have been painted will, of course, be collected, “clean” trees will be made into compost. The City has asked that all trees over 2m be first cut in half.
For those living elsewhere, check with your local commune about tree pickup dates or options for drop-offs.
For next year, keep in mind that it is also possible to rent a tree. Bamschoul Becker in Steinsel is one such organisation that offers tree rentals and collection of those trees after the holidays. Rentals range from €50-150.
Buergbrennen
Some of the trees collected across the country are also used in the annual “Buergbrennen”, which takes place the weekend after carnival, during which a wooden cross is set alight and the bonfire figuratively burns away the winter.
This year, Luxembourg City holds its Buergbrennen on Sunday 1 March, although dates and times vary across the country over that same weekend. Some towns with larger events include Cents, Beggen, Cessange, Bonnevoie, Hesperange, Walferdange, Niederanven, among others.