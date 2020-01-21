TMT Predictions 2020 & Mobile Consumer Survey conference

In 2020 and beyond, technologies will continue to offer transformation and growth opportunities to enterprises worldwide, fundamentally changing the way we live and work.
In light of this, Deloitte is pleased to share with you their new TMT Predictions 2020. This year’s predictions explore, from a global perspective, a number of topics relevant to businesses and consumers, including private 5G networks, professional services robots, Edge AI chips, satellite broadband, and many more.
To discuss these talking points in greater detail, Deloitte Luxembourg is delighted to invite you to its annual TMT Conference.
WHERE
Deloitte Luxembourg
20 Boulevard de Kockelscheuer
L-1821 Luxembourg
WHEN
27 January 2020
16:45 – 18:30
Followed by a cocktail
Cornelia Calugar-Pop, co-author of the TMT Predictions and the lead TMT researcher at Deloitte UK, will elaborate on this year’s predictions and explore a number of issues relevant to companies and their customers.
The event will also provide an opportunity to hear the interpretation of results from Deloitte’sMobile Consumer Survey for Luxembourg from one of Deloitte’s experts.
