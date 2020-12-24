tonnes of gingerbread produced in the EU in 2019

Just in time for the holidays, statistics office Eurostat has published data on gingerbread production in the European Union.
EU member states produced almost 193,000 tonnes of gingerbread in 2019, worth around €504m, Eurostat said.
Although Luxembourg is not known for its gingerbread production, neighbouring Germany tops the list among the 27 EU member states, with 86,000 tonnes produced thus accounting for 45%, almost half of the total gingerbread production in the EU. The Netherlands come in second with 42,000 tonnes (22%), and Poland takes third with 32,000 tonnes, equivalent to 17%, of gingerbread produced in the EU in 2019.
Compared to 2009, when EU member states produced 233,000 tonnes of gingerbread, the production of the delicious Christmas treat has decreased by 17%, Eurostat said.