A tool to strengthen the health reserve

Health professionals who wish to join the health reserve can now do so online via the govjobs.public.lu site.
1,500 professionals made up the health personnel reserve during the first wave, according to figures for May. The reserve includes doctors, veterinarians, psychotherapists, nurses, physiotherapists, masseurs, chiropodists, psychomotor therapists, speech therapists, osteopaths, dieticians, occupational therapists, midwives, social workers and caregivers.
These specialists, described as “indispensable in the health crisis (for example, nurses, nursing assistants), and without professional activity (homemakers, retirees, etc.)”, as well as students of medicine and of the lycée technique des professions de santé (LTPS), are defined as those with fixed-term contracts of 20 to 40 hours per week. A 16-hour fixed-term contract (40% of full-time) was offered to liberal health professionals. This cost the state a total of €10.33m for the state. Even though these professionals have since been able to resume their activity, they had to remain available on stand-by if required.
It seems that this unit needs reinforcements, since the government is launching a new recruitment tool, in collaboration with the centre for management of personnel and state organisation (CGPO) and the government IT centre (CTIE). Health professionals who wish to join the reserve can therefore register at govjobs.public.lu .
Once registered, they will be contacted by the health reserve team of the health ministry, based on identified requirements in the field. All health professionals who join the health reserve will benefit from an agreement or contract, depending on where they are assigned and depending on the formula they choose (CDD, volunteer work with a single bonus, unpaid volunteer work, etc.).
Members of the health reserve can lend a hand in health establishments, home aid and care networks, accommodation structures for the elderly or disabled, laboratories, or help the contact tracing via the covid hotline or sampling and vaccination centres.
This article was originally published in French on Paperjam.lu and has been translated and edited for Delano.