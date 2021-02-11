Towards a limited access to the RBE

After a first complaint against the Luxembourg Business Registers, transferred to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), lawyer Filippo Noseda asked the CNPD to act to protect the privacy of his customers. A lawyer at London-based Mishcon de Reya firm explains why he believes the register of beneficial owners violates a fundamental EU right.
Does transparency impose itself on the fundamental rights of the European Union, defined in 1950 and engraved in marble since 2009, or not? The right to privacy is set out in Article 7, and the right to the protection of personal data is set out in Article 8 of the European Charter.
"The first beneficial ownership register was born in London in 2016, because Prime Minister David Cameron saw a number of benefits to transparency for society, such as the power of NGOs or the press to hold companies to account, the protection of minority shareholders or the increase of confidence that one might have in a given company under specific circumstances," explains the London lawyer, who now has a few clients worried about privacy issues.
"Except that in the United Kingdom, the economy is mostly composed of financial companies, and not family businesses like on the European continent. Luxembourg questioned whether it would be appropriate to transpose the fourth EU anti-money laundering directive in this context, but under pressure from the European Commission, it finally gave up introducing a limitation on access to these documents," as it exists in other countries.
Thierry Labro : In addition to Le Monde and the 16 other media outlets that have scrapped all the data in the registry, far from the proportionate use to meet a legitimate objective, like other companies that sell economic intelligence, why is this a problem?
Filippo Noseda: Open access poses problems for a whole range of actors in relation to their privacy. Let us take a look at four very concrete examples.
- Let’s say I am the heir of a very traditional or religious family and I want to start a research company, for example, in the field of condoms or the fight against AIDS. Am I doing something illegal?
- Imagine that in London, where there are strong Indian or Pakistani communities, where forced marriages are arranged, a young woman wants to open a hairdressing or beauty salon with a friend and escape family pressure. She pays her taxes and is totally transparent. But can you imagine the impact if her family finds out?
- I am an entrepreneur, I open factories in France, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria or any country where the entrepreneur would be put under pressure. I have a holding company in Luxembourg just for the management of these five or six companies spread all over the place. I have a child that goes to school and I have to prove that I am at risk of being kidnapped or blackmailed so that my data is not completely in the registry.
- I am an entrepreneur and as part of Covid-19 I am working on vaccine development, possibly with animal testing. We had the case at Cambridge. I am not breaking any laws, I am in good standing with all my legal and tax obligations, and yet, being in the registry exposes me to actions of militant associations.
TL: In December, you took the matter to the Luxembourg courts. The District Court referred six questions to the Court of Justice of the European Union on the basis of your arguments and those of your colleagues. Today, you have mentioned that you are also taking things to the National Data Protection Commission. Why this additional step?
FN: In December, there were indeed three complaints from lawyers in Luxembourg on behalf of their clients complaining about the RBE. The District Court chose to consult the Court of Justice of the European Union, considering that these questions should be decided by the European institution*. But it will take 12 to 15 months before the CJEU gives its answer and allows the Luxembourg judge to rule. And in the meantime? Everyone can continue to consult the registry for no particular reason. Since the Schrems decisions, the CNPD, like all data regulators in Europe, has had an obligation to act. And so to go to court…
TL:…which will do the same as the first court…
FN: Yes, maybe. But the CNPD is going to have to ask for interim, precautionary measures. That’s where things will change.
TL: And you hope that justice, on a European scale first, then in Luxembourg, will abolish the register of beneficial owners?
FN: No, we have to stay realistic. But maybe justice will start to take a legitimate interest in the registry. This is what the Luxembourg legislator was already thinking about when adopting the texts. Even the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPB) has published its recommendations: "In the absence of such a judgment, and in accordance with current case law, data protection authorities are required to assess individual cases, either on their own initiative or following a complaint, and refer the case back to a national court if they suspect that the transfer does not comply with Article 45 in the case of an adequacy decision, or to suspend or prohibit the transfer if they consider that it is not possible to comply with Article 46 of the GDPR and that the protection of the transferred data required by Union law cannot be ensured by other means."
The legitimate interest must be considered by a judge. It is not a matter of looking at Forbes and deciding that, if the person is in the billionaire rankings, then, yes, we are going to give them the exception clause. In fact, in practice, since the registry was launched, to grant the exception clause, we are waiting for 10 applications, and we are granting one”.
(*Of all the questions raised in all the cases submitted, the Luxembourg court selected three of them, which limit the scope of the question at the CJUE to restrictions in exceptional circumstances and the question of general access is raised in a separate case, also pending before the CJUE)
This article was originally published in French on Paperjam.lu and has been translated and edited for Delano.