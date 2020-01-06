Town buys French land to avoid landfill site

Differdange commune is to spend €2.5m on purchasing 120 hectares of land in France in a bid to avoid it being turned into a landfill site.
According to Wort.lu, the 1.2-square-kilometre site in the commune of Saulnes, includes 100 hectares of arable and 20 hectares of forest.
The purchase was prompted by plans from French firm Eurogranulats to install a landfill site there.
Differdange commune is expected to complete administrative steps for the acquisition in February 2020.
Wort explains that at a cost of €215 per acre, the price is high compared to the surrounding area, leading the commune to start talks with the neighbouring Pétange commune to potentially share the burden.
Once complete, it is believed the site will be used for ecological projects related to farming and forestry.
Delano contacted Differdange commune for comment. It had not responded at the time of publishing.