Tram works on schedule

Mobility minister François Bausch has confirmed that work to extend the tram is continuing at a good pace and that the planned schedule will be respected. The entry into service of the Place de l'Etoile-Gare section will take effect in December.
The tram site was also hit by the lockdown, but the deadlines will be respected. This was confirmed by the mobility minister and deputy prime minister Bausch (Déi Gréng) in a parliamentary response to MP François Benoy (Déi Gréng). "The initial timetable for the extension of the tram line from Place de l'Etoile to the central station with entry into service scheduled for December 2020 will be respected. A partial implementation up to Place de Paris is not planned, "says Bausch.
At Cloche d’Or in 2023
The other two phases, the extensions to the airport and the Cloche d'Or, are being coordinated between Luxtram and the Ponts et Chaussées. “With regard to these sections C and D, phase 2 works of the new N3 as well as the reconstruction of the Buchler bridge are underway. In order to move forward as quickly as possible, the civil engineering and tram equipment installation works can be carried out simultaneously from a certain point in time. The end of the works for the central station-Bonnevoie interchange section is scheduled for the first half of 2022," Bausch added.
The extension of the tram line to the Cloche d’Or is expected in autumn 2023.
The end of the work, including the widening of the “passerelle” bridge and the rehabilitation of its superstructure is scheduled for summer 2021. “The cycle path situated on the west side will be accessible to users by the end of the first phase of the work, during September 2020. It’s expected that the cycle path along the tram line from Place de l’Etoile to the station will be operational by January 2021 at the latest,” concludes the minister in his response.
