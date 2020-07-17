Travel restrictions, large-scale testing, tech giants in court: 100,7 roundup

Delano’s editor-in-chief Duncan Roberts was the guest on the seven-day roundup section of “The Jim Kent Show on 100,7 with Delano” on Thursday. Here’s what they discussed.
Duncan and Jim shed some light on the current situation regarding travel to Germany and Belgium, following uncertainty about the rules after both neighbouring countries upgraded Luxembourg’s at-risk status over the past week.
They talked about the influence, or not, of large-scale testing on the rise in the number of reported covid-19 infections in the grand duchy, and the government’s current strategy on testing and the measures it could take to try and once again reduce the spread of the virus.
The subject of a bailout for Luxair was also discussed.
After the break, Duncan and Jim turned their attention to the high-profile cases that saw tech giants Apple and Facebook subject to rulings--regarding state aid from Ireland and the transfer of data between the EU and the United States, respectively--from the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg this week. And they talked about the Twitter hack that targeted many high-profile accounts.
Duncan then gave listeners a rundown of Delano’s picks of things to do over the coming week, including the Glacis cinema screenings being organised by the Cinémathèque, the yoga session in the city park on Sunday, apéro jazz at Neimënster, a video conference featuring US ambassador Randy Evans and the exhibition of photos of Luxembourg City’s Unesco world heritage site at the Ratskeller.
Listen here:
