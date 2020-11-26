Tributes for Maradona; pardon for Flynn

MPs vote for new lockdown, EU-UK negotiation tensions, state aid green light, Thanksgiving pandemic concerns, UK slashes aid budget and some puntastic shop names to cheer you up. Delano’s breakfast briefing.
Diego Maradona, 1960-2020
Tributes have been flowing in for Argentinian football legend Diego Armando Maradona, who died at the age of 60 from a heart attack on Wednesday in Buenos Aires. Arguably the greatest footballer of all time, Maradona almost single-handedly dragged Argentina to World Cup victory in 1986 and also spurred Napoli to their first Italian league title in 1987, and again in 1990. But he was also flawed and suffered from drug addiction and connections with some rather unsavoury people. The Guardian has a life in pictures, the BBC, Telegraph and The Irish Times have obituaries.
Trump pardons Michael Flynn
Outgoing US president Donald Trump has issued a pardon for his first national security adviser Michael Flynn. He had signalled earlier this year that he wanted to pardon Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Trump originally fired the former army general, after just 24 days in the job, for lying to vice-president Mike Pence about contacts he had with former Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak. Sources says Trump is considering more pardons before he leaves the White House. Reuters, The New York Times and CNN have more.
Luxembourg enters partial lockdown
The grand duchy has imposed new restrictions on gatherings and trade as of today in a renewed effort to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. As Delano reported yesterday, a narrow majority of MPs voted in favour of the new measures that see restaurants and bars, cinemas and cultural venues close and a rule of 2 outside visitors into households introduced.
EU-UK negotiations on knife edge
European Union leaders have expressed frustration and genuine concern over the status of trade deal talks with the UK. Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told MEPs in Brussels on Wednesday that although progress had been made, there were still several unresolved issues “that can make the difference between deal or no deal”. Chief negotiator Michel Barnier has reportedly told British counterpart David Frost that further negotiations would be pointless without some compromise from the UK. The FT, The Guardian report on the talks while The Telegraph says that the UK’s Office for Budget Responsibility has warned that no deal will wipe about 2% off the UK economy next year.
5 more covid deaths
The health ministry reported on Wednesday that another five people had died in Luxembourg after testing positive for Sars-CoV-2, bringing the death toll to 288. 616 people tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday. 182 people were in hospital, with 43 patients in intensive care. Check out Delano’s rolling coverage for updates.
State aid for pandemic
We reported on Wednesday afternoon that the European Commission has agreed Luxembourg can spend €120m in support of businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The scheme will “enable Luxembourg to help these companies face their fixed costs that are not covered by revenues during this difficult time,” competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a written statement.
Thanksgiving travel could see virus surge
Health experts are warning that Thanksgiving celebrations in the United States could spark a surge in cases in the coming weeks. Millions of Americans have travelled to visit family for Thursday’s traditional holiday, and one expert likened the mass movement to China’s Lunar New Year celebrations that inadvertently helped spread the virus at the beginning of 2020. What the consequences will be when stores open for the Black Friday sales the following day is anyone’s guess. The Washington Post and CNN examine the dilemma.
Iran releases Kylie-Moore Gilbert
British Australian academic Kylie-Moore Gilbert, who endured more than two years in an Iranian jail, has been released following a swap deal involving three unnamed Iranians held abroad. Moore-Gilbert was arrested in September 2018 on espionage charges and sentenced to 10 years in prison. Al Jazeera and the BBC have more.
Fallout as UK slashes development aid
The announcement by British chancellor Rishi Sunak that the UK would be cutting its overseas aid budget by a third has met with criticism and a resignation. The UK, along with Luxembourg, had prided itself on being one of the few countries to consistently spend above 0.7% of its gross national income on aid. Now Lady Sugg, who served as a foreign minister with responsibilities for sustainable development, has resigned and former prime minister David Cameron has called the move a “very sad moment”. The Guardian, inews and The Evening Standard all report.
Doctor simulates patient view of intubation
In an effort to get people to take pandemic hygiene measures, including wearing a mask, seriously, a doctor in Missouri has made a video simulating what a patient dying from covid-19 might see. “I hope your last moments of life don’t look like this,” Dr Kenneth Remy says. The BBC has the video, which some viewers may find disturbing.
Shrimply the best shop name puns
Bored Panda has compiled a list of British shops and service providers that simply could not resist using a pun in the name or strapline of their business. From the rather sad “Melon Cauli” greengrocers to flooring contractor Richard McKinley’s inspired “Lino Richie” van via a pet babysitting service called “Hairy Pop-Ins”, the puns come thick and fast.
Today’s breakfast briefing was written by Duncan Roberts