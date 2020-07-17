Trois Glands park closes temporarily

The ministry of mobility and public works has announced the temporary closure of the Trois Glands (Three Acorns) park, effective Friday and until further notice.
Although Mudam and the fortress museum, Musée Dräi Eechelen, will remain open during that time, the park will be fenced off. Police are expected to carry out on-the-spot checks to ensure the closure is being respected.
The call to close the site was made following recent private parties on the Kirchberg site during which time, the ministry says, “sanitary rules were clearly not respected”, resulting in around 700kg of daily waste having to be removed.
Police had also been called in to intervene with intoxicated party-goers in order “to reduce the risk of accidents, especially given the proximity of the ramparts”.