10 things to do this week

14.07 - 21.07 2020
1

Watch humanitarian films

17.07.2020

“Cinema du Sud” is a film festival organised by local NGOs to show movies that give people from the global south a voice.

Trois Glands park closes temporarily

News Current affairs 17.07.2020 Delano staff
The Trois Glands (Three Acorns) park, situated behind Mudam and Fort Thüngen, is situated on Kirchberg and affords sweeping views of the city below

The Trois Glands (Three Acorns) park, situated behind Mudam and Fort Thüngen, is situated on Kirchberg and affords sweeping views of the city below

Photo: Delano

The ministry of mobility and public works has announced the temporary closure of the Trois Glands (Three Acorns) park, effective Friday and until further notice. 

Although Mudam and the fortress museum, Musée Dräi Eechelen, will remain open during that time, the park will be fenced off. Police are expected to carry out on-the-spot checks to ensure the closure is being respected. 

The call to close the site was made following recent private parties on the Kirchberg site during which time, the ministry says, “sanitary rules were clearly not respected”, resulting in around 700kg of daily waste having to be removed.

Police had also been called in to intervene with intoxicated party-goers in order “to reduce the risk of accidents, especially given the proximity of the ramparts”.

ministry of mobility and public works public health public safety covid-19