Trump acquitted; Ireland gears up for election

Senate votes on party lines to acquit Trump
Donald Trump became the third US president to survive an impeachment trial when the senate voted on Wednesday to acquit him of two charges, Reuters, the BBC, NPR and CNBC report. The vote split along party lines to acquit him of obstruction of Congress. But, as CNN highlights, Republican Mitt Romney joined Democrats in voting to convict Trump on the charge of abuse of power over his alleged threat to withdrawal funding to Ukraine unless they investigated Joe Biden. The Washington Post has some interesting takeaways from the impeachment, The Guardian reckons the acquittal will “further fan the flames of the most profound national split since the Vietnam war”, while Fox News pundit Tucker Carlson says that by launching the impeachment process Democrats have helped raise the president's approval rating. Politico suggests that without being able to put himself centre-stage during the proceedings, it was not the trial Trump wanted.
Coronavirus continues to take its toll
As the number of deaths associated with the Coronavirus passed the 560 mark, experts have intensified efforts to find a vaccine, Reuters reports. But the South China Morning Post says that China’s attempt to patent an antiviral drug could lead to legal wrangle. The BBC asks whether China has enough face masks. CNN says there are worrying signs of new outbreak clusters in Hong Kong and Japan and also asks why Chinese President Xi Jinping has not been seen for several days. The Guardian has a story about a newborn being the youngest victim, but says that claims of in utero transmission remain unproven. ABC asks an Australian couple what it’s like to be confined to one of the cruise ships where an outbreak has taken place.
Ireland gears up for election
Ireland goes to the polls on Saturday with the possible outcome finely balanced. RTE and the BBC both have quick guides to the election. The Irish Times political correspondent Harry McGee has made his final seat prediction and the paper also has an interactive “build you own coalition” game based on his projections. The Washington Post explains how Sinn Fein has “ignited” the election. And The Irish Examiner also says that the traditional power parties are showing concern about Sinn Fein’s surge. The Irish Independent has a look at how Fine Gael’s Leo Varadkar, Fianna Fáil’s Micheál Martin and Sinn Féins Mary Lou McDonald fared during Tuesday’s televised leadership debate.
Controversy as AfD plays kingmaker in Thuringia
Outrage has been the reaction to the installation of FDP candidate Thomas Kemmerich as the new state premier of Thuringia after he received the support of far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD) and some members of chancellor Angela Merkel’s CDU. But Merkel and her party have called for fresh elections, The Daily Mail reports. Reuters says the move shatters the taboo that established parties should shun the far right. The Times even goes so far as to says the move has a “whiff of Weimar” about it. Deutsche Welle calls it a “disgrace for Germany”. And The New Statesman reckons it merely highlights the fact that, in Europe, the distance between the centre right and the far right is shrinking.
Kirk Douglas dies aged 103
The world of film is mourning Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas, who died at the age of 103 on Wednesday. The Guardian, The Washington Post and The Telegraph all have obituaries of the man born Issur Danielovitch, while The Hollywood Reporter has a roundup of tributes. The BBC has a neat showreel of his three finest scenes dating from a 100th birthday tribute in 2016.
Weinstein trial hears from sixth victim
The last of six women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual attacks appeared in court in New York on Wednesday. The Guardian has harrowing detail of Lauren Young describing an alleged attack by the film producer. The AV Club has a good roundup of what has happened so far in the trial.
Visit Rio, get robbed!
Brazilian tourist board Embratur has accidentally shared a rather negative Instagram post from a visitor to Rio who complained that during her three-day visit her family was robbed and her nine-year-old sister witnessed a violent robbery. The Guardian reports that Embratur deleted the shared post on Wednesday
