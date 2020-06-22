Trump dejected after Tulsa; Reading suspect known to MI5

China’s GPS system, German Rt rate rockets, Brazil passes 50,000 covid-19 deaths, Stuttgart riots, American Airlines seeks financing and mapping the ocean floor. Delano’s breakfast briefing.
Trump's Tulsa crowd disappoints
US president Donald Trump disembarked from Marine One on the White House lawn in the early hours of Sunday morning looking dejected after a rally in Tulsa failed to live up to its promise. The Tulsa fired department said that around 6,200 people attended the rally in a stadium with a capacity of more than 19,000. The Trump campaign blamed protestors and the media, while TikTok users claimed to have booked many of the seats without any intention of attending. Trump’s campaign manager, Brad Parscale, is said to have been the target of the president’s fury on Sunday and his job is reportedly under threat. Reuters, The Guardian, CNN and Fox News have more.
Reading suspect known to security forces
Media in Britain are reporting that Khairi Saadallah, the man accused of stabbing three people to death in Reading on Saturday, was known to MI5, the UK’s domestic counter-intelligence and security agency. The BBC says its sources claim that Saadallah, originally from Libya, came to the attention of MI5 in 2019. The front pages of most UK papers, including The Telegraph, The Times and The Guardian lead with the same story on Monday.
China GPS system close to completion
China’s Beidou GPS network will be completed when the last of the 30 satellites in the system is launched in early July, CNBC reports. The launch was scheduled for this week but was postponed because of “technical issues”. The system not only gives the Chinese military independence but is also seen as a move to extend China’s technological influence.
German reproduction rate jumps
The Robert Koch Institute for public health reported on Sunday that the coronavirus reproduction rate in Germany jumped by 60% to 2.88, up from 1.79 a day earlier. The numbers are based on a four-day average. A rate of less than one is needed to gradually contain the disease. CNBC, Deutsche Welle and Reuters report.
Luxembourg: 15 news cases if covid-19
The health ministry’s latest coronavirus figures show that of the 3,911 people tested for covid-19 in the 24 hours to Sunday afternoon, 15 were positive. The Rt_eff reproduction rate has risen to 1.020. Currently 15 people are hospitalized, including just 1 in intensive care. There have been no deaths from coronavirus in Luxembourg since 23 May.
Brazil passes 50,000 deaths
The ministry of health in Brazil reported 641 more deaths in the 24 hours to Sunday, bringing the total of coronavirus fatalities in the county to 50,617. Only the USA has officially recorded more deaths. The BBC and Reuters report,
American Airlines seeks new financing
American Airlines on Sunday revealed plans to secure $3.5 billion in new financing to improve its liquidity. The plan includes the sale of $750 million in shares and a $500 million loan facility. Reuters and MarketWatch have more.
Tennessee paper pulls “horrific” ad
The Tennessean newspaper has apologized for running a full-page ad from a group called Future For America that claimed “Islam” was planning to detonate a nuclear device in Nashville in July. The Guardian and The New York Times have more.
Stuttgart suffers riots
More than a dozen police officers were hurt and shops were looted when hundreds of people went on a rampage through Stuttgart city centre on Saturday night. The incident was sparked by a drugs search, but soon involved up to 500 rioters, many wearing hoods and masks. Deutsche Welle and the BBC have more.
Mapping the ocean floor
The Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project has successfully mapped one-fifth of the world’s ocean floor. When the project was launched in 2017, only 6% of the global ocean bottom had been properly surveyed. The BBC has a great in-depth report on the project and its progress.
Luxembourg: National Day
Tuesday 23 June sees the grand duchy celebrate its National Day. The celebrations, especially on the eve of the public holiday, will be more muted than usual. More details in our noon briefing. There will be no Delano newsletters on 23 June.
Today’s breakfast briefing was written by Duncan Roberts