Trump fires cybersecurity chief, Luxembourg readies for lockdown

Moderna deal for under $25 a shot, Dolly Parton’s vaccine role, Luxembourg’s UK commercial attaché, Thai protests, Zuckerberg and Dorsey testify. Delano’s breakfast briefing.
US elections: Trump fires Krebs
US president Donald Trump has fired the top cybersecurity official at the department of Homeland Security, announcing the news via a message on Twitter. Chris Krebs had stated last week that the “November 3rd election was the most secure in American history” and that there was “ no evidence that any voting system…was in any way compromised.” But Trump accused him of making a “highly inaccurate” statement. Krebs had apparently told friends he expected to be fired. The Guardian, Reuters, CNBC and Fox News have more.
US elections: Trump suffers legal setback
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ruled by 5 to 2 against arguments from the Trump campaign’s lawyers that Republican election observers were improperly denied access to closely watch ballot counting in Philadelphia. CNBC and Politico report. In a separate federal case, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani has stated in court that “big cities controlled by Democrats” were engaged in a vast election-rigging conspiracy. But lawyers representing the Pennsylvania secretary of state's office said Giuliani’s arguments were “disgraceful in an American courtroom,” and that the Trump campaign simply wants “to disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of voters who did absolutely nothing wrong” according to Business Insider and CBS. Meanwhile, Reuters reports that Trump “electors” in Nevada have filed a lawsuit calling for a court order that Trump “be declared the winner of the Election in Nevada” even though the Nevada Secretary of State’s office has said that Joe Biden won the state by 33,596-votes.
Luxembourg government prepared for lockdown
Luxembourg could introduce new restrictions next week to limit the spread of coronavirus, if the infection rate remains high, prime minister Xavier Bettel said on Tuesday. A draft bill listing the new restrictions, including closing bars and restaurants and cinemas, and imposing a rule of 2 rather than 4, could be voted into law next Monday. Delano has more here.
EU close to deal with Moderna, signs CureVac option
The European Commission is close to reaching a deal with drug maker Moderna to supply its Covid-19 vaccine for less than $25 per dose, Reuters reports. Citing a “senior official involved in the talks”, the news agency says the EC has been in talks with Moderna since July for “millions of doses” of the vaccine. The Commission also announced on Tuesday that it has approved a contract with European pharmaceutical company CureVac for 225 million doses of its potential vaccine, with an option for a further 180 million doses.
Dolly Parton’s vaccine boost
Singer Dolly Parton’s donation to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville in April played a significant role in funding an early stage trial of the Moderna vaccine. The Dolly Parton COVID-19 Research Fund, which was established with the $1m donation, is also supporting a convalescent plasma study and research involving antibody therapies. The BBC, The New York Times and CNN have more.
Luxembourg suffers 4 more covid deaths
Luxembourg's virus death toll has reached 240 as four more people died after being tested positive for Sars-CoV-2, daily figures released on Tuesday afternoon show. 425 positive tests were recorded, a rate of 4.8%. 260 people are currently hospitalised, with 48 are in intensive care.
Zuckerberg defends FB violation policy
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified in a US senate hearing on Tuesday that suspending Steve Bannon’s account on the social media platform after he promoted the idea of beheading Dr Anthony Fauci was “not what our policies would suggest that we should do”. Zuckerberg also said that the Kenosha Guard militia’s calls for people to “take up arms” did “not necessarily violate” Facebook’s call to arms policy at the time. On August 25 Illinois teenager Kyle Rittenhouse travelled to the Wisconsin city of Kinosha armed with a semi-automatic rifle and ended up killing two people. Twitter’s Jack Dorsey was also questioned by senators about how his platform moderates content. The New York Times, Reuters and Business Insider have details.
Luxembourg’s names UK commercial attaché
Christophe Brighi on Monday took up his new post as economic and commercial attaché to the UK. Brighi will work out of Luxembourg’s embassy in London. Delano has details.
Thailand protests turn violent
Protests in Bangkok over possible changes to the constitution, including a reform of the monarchy, have resulted in clashes with police that left at least 41 people injured, according to the BBC and Aljazeera.
Hacker to handle Twitter security
Peiter Zatko, described by The Guardian as “one of the world’s most respected hackers”, has been appointed Twitter’s new head of security. Zatko, who went by the handle “Mudge”, was a member of the notorious hacker collectives Cult of the Dead Cow and L0pht Heavy Industries. CNBC and Reuters also report.
Israel strikes Syrian targets
Israel has said it launched air strikes against Syrian army and Iranian targets in Syria on Tuesday. The strikes hit storage facilities, military compounds and surface-to-air missile batteries, according to an Israeli military statement. Syrian state news agency reported that three military personnel were killed, Reuters reports.
Beautiful ocean photos
Just days ahead of the announcement of The Ocean Photography Awards, take a look at the stunning nominees for this year’s prizes.
Today’s breakfast briefing was written by Duncan Roberts