Trump hints at 2024 run; more vaccine controversy

Myanmar killings, Biden’s Saudi strategy, Johnson & Johnson approval, Golden Globes, Hong Kong arrests, Cuomo investigation and pyjama suits. Delano’s breakfast briefing.
Trump rallies his troops with CPAC speech
Former US president Donald Trump’s highly anticipated speech at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference did not disappoint his fans. He repeatedly lied about winning the 2020 election and said that Joe Biden’s first month as president had been the most disastrous of any president in modern history. He also listed the names of those Republican senators who supported his second impeachment. “Get rid of ‘em all,” he said. Trump told his audience the Republicans would return to take back the White House, senate and house of representatives--all three were lost under his presidency--and hinted he would lead the charge as presidential candidate in 2024. “I may even decide to beat them for a third time,” he said. CNN, The New York Times and The Guardian have details.
Ministry to investigate vaccine misuse in hospitals
Health minister Paulette Lenert has said her ministry was launching an investigation into rumours that two hospitals in the grand duchy had shown a “flagrant disregard” for vaccine guidelines. There have been suggestions that relatives of hospital management and pensioned staff were receiving vaccinations. Lenert told 100,7 radio on Saturday that she would not rule out legal proceedings. The move follows controversy surrounding board members at the Robert Schuman Hospital getting the vaccine, as we reported last week.
At least 18 die in Myanmar crackdown
Reports suggest that at least 18, and possibly as many as 26 protestors were killed as the military and police opened fire on crowds on Sunday. The violence was worst in the biggest city of Yangon. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticised the “abhorrent violence” and UN special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar Tom Andrews called for a global arms embargo, more sanctions and a Security Council referral to the International Criminal Court. Reuters and Sky News have reports and the BBC has photos.
Khashoggi: no sanctions against crown prince
Joe Biden’s administration has come under fire for its decision not to directly sanction Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman over the murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi, despite publishing an intelligence assessment that he had approved the killing. White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told CNN that the administration believes there are “more effective ways to make sure this doesn’t happen again”. The president is due to announce a new strategy for dealing with Saudi Arabia on Monday. “We are going to hold them accountable for human rights abuses,” Biden told Univision.
J&J vaccine gets US approval
Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot Covid-19 vaccine has been approved for widespread use by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Initial deliveries of the first 3.9 million doses were expected by Tuesday. Measures were also being taken to boost uptake of the vaccine among minorities and federal officials were closely monitoring distribution by states to ensure it was equitable, Reuters reported. NBC and CNBC have more.
Nomadland wins top Golden Globes
Chloé Zhao won best director for a drama and Nomadland won the top prize of best dramatic motion picture at the Golden Globes on Sunday. The film, which opens Lux Film Fest on Thursday, will now be favourite to win at the Oscars in April. Its star, Frances McDormand, however, lost out to Andra Day as best actress for her performance in The United States v. Billie Holiday, which is also being shown at Lux Film Fest. Both Luxembourg nominees, Deux and Wolfwalkers, failed to win in their categories. The Guardian and Variety have full lists of winners.
Hong Kong charges activists
47 pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong who helped run an unofficial primary election last June will appear in court on Monday charged with subversion. The BBC has more.
Cuomo to face investigation
New York’s state attorney general Letitia James is to investigate claims that governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed at least two women who worked for him. CNN has details.
Investors go for cybersecurity
Reuters reports that cybersecurity start-up Axonius plans to announce on Monday that it has raised $100 million at a valuation of $1.2 billion. The company “develops an end-to-end device management platform to help its enterprise customers track computers and systems that connect to their networks.”
It’s come to this; pyjama suits are a real thing
The pandemic has led to many innovations and changes in the way we work, but the latest trend from Japan may just be a step too far. Pyjama suits designed to look like business shirts on the top, so wearers can look professional on video conference calls, are all the rage according to The Guardian.
Today’s breakfast briefing was written by Duncan Roberts