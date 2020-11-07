Trump loses EU trademark on home brand, coat of arms

The Trump family business this week lost European Union trademarks on its Trump Home brand and a coat or arms after legal action brought forward by a Luxembourg-based company.
Lifestyle furniture brand Trump Home was founded in 2007 but the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) this week ruled that for more than five years “the trademark has not been put to genuine use in the Union for the goods or services for which it is registered.” It has therefore revoked the trademark.
The legal challenge was brought forward by Anthee, a Luxembourg-based holding company, although it is unclear why the firm has made more than half a dozen requests to the EUIPO to cancel Trump organisation trademarks since 2019.
EUIPO on 4 November also revoked a trademark on a coat of arms used by the Trump organisation, saying the “proprietor has not proven genuine use” of the contested trademark, which for example appears in the logo of its gold courses in Scotland.
The Trump organisation in 2017 was accused of plagiarism as the coat of arms closely resembles a family crest registered in 1939 by Joseph Edward Davies, a US diplomat and husband of Marjorie Merriweather Post, who built the Mar-a-Lago resort that has belonged to Donald Trump since 1985.
The intellectual property office last year had partially cancelled the Trump International Hotel trademark on the same grounds as well as the Trump name on a series of other goods and services, including gambling and casino services, real estate services as well as construction, among others.
However, it upheld trademarks on golf courses and other hotel and food services.