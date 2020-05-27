Trump Twitter tiff; WHO wave warning

Flu vaccine demand, travel restrictions eased, Cummings controversy continues, Costa Rica’s first same sex wedding, and a cuckoo’s extraordinary journey. Delano’s breakfast briefing.
Twitter labels Trump with fact-check flag
US president Donald Trump is in a spat with Twitter over its decision to label one of his tweets about postal voting fraud with a fact-check warning. Trump responded by claiming the social media platform was “completely stifling free speech, and I, as president, will not allow it to happen”. Trump has become renowned for the frequency and volatility of his tweets. The latest development follows a decision by Twitter not to remove a Trump tweet promoting a conspiracy theory that MSNBC host Joe Scarborough murdered an intern, Lori Klausutis, in 2001, despite a heartfelt plea from her widower that it contained “horrifying lies” and was deeply upsetting to Klausutis’s family. CNN, The Verge, the BBC and The Washington Post all have more.
WHO says first wave not over yet
WHO health expert Mike Ryan on Monday issued a stark warning about relaxing covid-19 confinement restrictions too early. “We're still very much in a phase where the disease is actually on the way up,” he said of central and South America, south Asia and Africa. Ryan warned that even in countries where infections are declining an “immediate second peak” might be expected and urged North America and Europe to continue “a comprehensive strategy to ensure that we continue on a downwards trajectory.” CNBC, Voice of America and MarketWatch all report.
Flu vaccine push
Meanwhile, Reuters reports that drug makers in the US, as well as in Australia and the UK, are rushing to ensure they have enough flu vaccine available for an expected surge in demand in the autumn. A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll found that about 60% of US adults plan to get the flu vaccine when the season kicks in, while usually fewer than half of Americans get vaccinated.
Travel restrictions being eased
Germany is set to announce today that its citizens will be allowed to travel to the other 26 EU member states as well as the UK, Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein as of 15 June, according to Deutsche Welle and the FT. And the Danish government has made it easier for people living in Norway, Sweden, Finland and Germany to visit their partners in Denmark, according to the BBC and Newsweek.
Minister resigns over Cummings affair
Scotland Office minister Douglas Ross has resigned from the UK government in the wake of the controversy over Dominic Cummings’s breach of lockdown regulations. The National cites Ross, a junior minister, saying “one overriding issue I can’t get my head around, is if you are struggling with your vision, you don’t travel for 30 minutes to test your vision and then travel 30 minutes back again.” Meanwhile, RTE says police have interviewed one witness who claimed to have seen Cummings during his sojourn in County Durham.
Minneapolis police officers fired
Four Minneapolis police officers were fired on Tuesday as an investigation into their role in the death of an unarmed black man was launched. Social media footage shows the man, George Floyd, pleading that he can’t breathe while an office appears to kneel on his neck. Reuters, CNN and CBS report.
Costa Ricans celebrate same sex weddings
Costa Rica has become the first Central American country to allow same sex marriage. President Carlos Alvarado said the law change would “build a country where there is room for everyone”. The first marriage, between a lesbian couple, was broadcast on national TV, the BBC and The Tico Times report.
Cuckoo journey
Scientists say they are astonished by the mammoth journey undertaken by a cuckoo that has arrived in Mongolia after leaving its winter home in Zambia on 20 March. The bird, named Onon, flew a total of over 12,000km, traversing the Indian Ocean as well as Kenya, Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh among other countries. The BBC and Science Times have more on the story.
Today’s breakfast briefing was written by Duncan Roberts