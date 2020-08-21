Trump’s Goodyear tyres made in Luxembourg

The US president had called for a boycott of Goodyear after he claimed the company had banned employees from wearing MAGA attire.
US president Donald Trump’s official White House vehicles, heavily armoured Cadillacs, ride on Goodyear Regional RHS II truck tyres made in Luxembourg, according to a Fox News report.
The Regional RHS II brand 285/70R 19.5-size tyres are made at the Colmar-Berg plant in the north of the country, which is also home to the Goodyear Innovation Center* Luxembourg. According to Fox, “the tire model has also been produced in at least one other size by its subsidiary in Slovenia.”
The report has a close up of a photo of the presidential Cadillac taken at Wilkes-Barre Scranton airport in Pennsylvania on Thursday, taken by Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images, that clearly shows a “Made in Luxembourg” stamp on the tyre. When Delano attempted to contact the public relations department at Goodyear in Luxembourg, nobody was available to confirm the Fox News report.
The fact that the cars have Goodyear tyres presents a conundrum for the president, who on Wednesday called for a boycott on the company, which is headquartered in Akron, Ohio. “Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES - They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less!” Trump wrote on Twitter.
Trump’s beef with Goodyear was sparked by a report on a Kansas television station that a company presentation to employees at its Topeka plant in Kansas had clarified what sort of apparel was deemed appropriate and inappropriate in the workplace. Politico reports that “listed under the 'unacceptable' section were 'Blue Lives Matter,' 'All Lives Matter,' 'MAGA Attire' and 'Political Affiliated Slogans or Material.'”
However, Goodyear chairman and CEO Rich Kramer was quick to react to the Topeka plant presentation. He wrote a letter to customers on Thursday saying that he deeply regretted the impression it had created. He went on to clarify Goodyear’s position, saying that the company does not endorse any political organisation, party or candidate. “We have a longstanding corporate policy that asks associates to refrain from workplace expressions in support of any candidate or political party.”
But Kramer did refute the claim that employees were banned from wearing “Blue Lives Matter” apparel. “Goodyear strongly supports our law enforcement partners and deeply appreciates all they do to put their lives on the line each and every day for our communities.”