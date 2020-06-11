UK accused of cherry picking; US debates Confederacy symbols

Luxembourg playgrounds reopen, Fed to maintain rates until 2022, Palme killing solved, Belgian prince fined and Tucker takes on Elmo. Delano’s breakfast briefing.
UK Brexit demands too much says Barnier…
The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has questioned the UK’s demands for the deal it hopes to reach with the bloc. Addressing the European Economic and Social Committee on Wednesday, Barnier said that in many areas Britain “is looking to maintain the benefits of being a member state without the constraints” and that it is “demanding a lot more than Canada, Japan or many of our other (trade) partners.” He said that membership had allowed the UK to establish up a strong position in the EU market in financial, services, businesses, and legal services, and also regulation and certification. “We must ask ourselves whether it is really in the EU interest for the UK to retain such a prominent position,” he added. But he did say that “the necessary compromises” could be found “on the condition that the UK changes its approach…” On Friday two European Parliament committees are set to debate its position on the future relationship. Reuters, the Telegraph and RTE report.
…but Johnson says UK has been “pragmatic”
UK prime minister Boris Johnson fired back at Michel Barnier’s criticism, saying via a spokesman that “Brexit is about economic independence”, reiterating that it will not seek an extension, and that all it wants is a deal like those the EU has previously struck with the likes of Canada. According to The Express, the spokesman said: “Our legal texts draw on precedent where relevant precedent exists, and we have made pragmatic proposals where it does not, for example on road transport or energy cooperation.”
Nascar bans Confederate flags…
The debate surrounding symbols of the Confederacy has become even more heated in the wake of protests linked to the killing of George Floyd. On Wednesday motor sports body Nascar announced it would ban the Confederate flag from its events, sparking a backlash on social media from fans who vowed they would not attend races or would defy the rule. CNN, NPR and The New York Times have more.
…but Trump defiant on base names
The US Marine Corps and the Navy have also issued an order to remove the Confederate flag from any public areas. But on Wednesday president Donald Trump weighed in by saying he would “not even consider” a suggestion to rename military bases named for Confederate generals. Well-known bases like Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Hood in Texas “have become part of a Great American heritage, a history of Winning, Victory and Freedom”, Trump tweeted. Earlier in the week defence secretary Mark Esper and army secretary Ryan McCarthy had been reported as saying they were “open to a bipartisan discussion on the topic”. CNBC, the BBC and Bloomberg all have reports.
Luxembourg: playgrounds reopen in new deconfinement phase
The Luxembourg government has further eased lockdown restrictions. Playgrounds will reopen and children under 13 no longer have to wear masks. Groups of up to 10 can now sit at the same table in restaurants and cafés. More details in our noon briefing.
Luxembourg: partial unemployment extended
Businesses in the grand duchy will be able to place employees on partial unemployment schemes until the end of the year, the government has decided. The rules vary for different sectors and include restrictions on redundancies. But access to the scheme will also be improved and made faster. A tripartite meeting of government, employers and unions is set for July. More details in our noon briefing.
Luxembourg: Norbert Becker takes over court’s estate management
Norbert Becker, who in 2018 was named by Paperjam as the most influential person in Luxembourg’s economy, has succeeded the retiring Albert Wildgen as president of estate management at the royal court.
Fed keeps rates low
Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that the central bank will probably maintain near zero interest rates until 2022 and was “not even thinking about raising rates.” The Fed also projected that the US economy will shrink 6.5% in 2020 but will bounce back with growth of 5% and 3.5% in 2022. CNBC, Business Insider and the FT have more.
Palme investigation closed
Swedish prosecutors have declared that Stig Engstrom, a graphic designer known as “Skandia Man”, was responsible for the 1986 killing of prime minister Olof Palme. Engstrom killed himself in 2000. The BBC and The Local Sweden have reports.
Naughty prince
Belgium’s Prince Joachim, a nephew of King Philippe, has been fined €10,400 for breaking lockdown rules in Spain while there for an internship in May. The prince apologised and said he would “accept the consequences”. The BBC and The Brussels Times report.
Now Carlson goes after Elmo
Fox News host Tucker Carlson has criticised CNN and Sesame Street for a special show in which beloved puppet Elmo and his father talked about racism. Carlson, addressing an imaginary boy named “Bobby”, said that the show’s message was that “America is a very bad place” and that “no matter what they do to you when you grow up, you have no right to complain.” Forbes, Newsweek, and The Guardian have more.
Today’s breakfast briefing was written by Duncan Roberts