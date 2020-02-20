10 things to do this week

18.02 - 25.02 2020
1

Win film fest tix

02.03.2020

Delano has partnered with the Luxembourg City Film Festival for the screening of surreal comedy “Greener Grass” and a chance to meet its two directors and star performers.

The UK’s low-skilled jobs depend on EU labour

News Business 20.02.2020 Niall McCarthy/Statista
Library picture: A UK Border Force officer is seen checking cars as they approach the Eurotunnel terminal in Calais, France, 12 August 2018. Photo credit: Gary Perkin/Shutterstock.com

The UK has unveiled a new points-based immigration system which will close the door on non-English speakers and unskilled workers.

After the country’s Brexit vote, the government wanted to take back “full control” of its borders but many industry leaders feel the plan will end in disaster. Factories, warehouses, pubs and restaurants will no longer be able to rely on cheap EU labour and many could close with substantial job losses. 

So how dependent are the UK’s low-skilled jobs on cheap EU labour?

According to data from the Migrant Observatory reported by The Guardian, some 21 percent of all low-skilled factory and construction workers in the UK came from EU countries in 2017. Among factory and machine operators, the share is also significant at 17 percent.

This chart shows the percentage of workers in the UK who came from EU countries in 2017

This article and chart originally appeared on the blog of Statista, a data firm, and are republished with permission.

Statista Migrant Observatory The Guardian Brexit UK politics immigration policy migration labour market European affairs