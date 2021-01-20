Unemployment remained stable at the end of the year

Unemployment remained at a stable level at the end of the year, national statistics body Statec has reported.
The number of available resident jobseekers was 19,918 people registered with Adem, the jobs agency, representing an increase of 20.5% compared to the same period in 2019.
While unemployment had risen sharply in March and April 2020, it has since stabilised at between 6.3% and 6.4%.
In terms of new registrations, the month of December 2020 saw the arrival of 2,208 jobseekers, a figure down 1.9% compared to 2019.
The increase in the level of unemployment can be explained more by the decrease in the number of people leaving the job market than by new registrations, Statec summarises.
The number of closed files has fallen by 12%, although, Statec points out, this does not necessarily mean a return to employment across sectors.
Indeed, while the evolution of vacancies was positive in the construction (+38%), health (+11%) or financial sector (+7%), they have, on the other hand, experienced sharp declines in the hotel and catering (-53%), trade (-26%), and transport and logistics (-15%) sectors.
This article was originally published on Paperjam.lu in French