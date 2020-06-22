10 things to do this week

Drive-in Duke’s

22.06.2020

The official celebrations may have been cancelled, but you can still party on National Day Eve…in your car.

Unemployment spiked in May: Adem

News Business 22.06.2020 Aaron Grunwald
The number of Luxembourg residents looking for work in May 2020 surged by nearly 34% compared to previous year. Pictured: Commuters are seen at the central train station in Luxembourg City, 11 May 2020. Photo: Matic Zorman/Maison Moderne

The number of jobseekers jumped by just over a third at the end of May.

There were 15,124 resident jobseekers on 31 May 2019, a figure which rose by 33.6% to 20,209 on 31 May 2020.

That put the permanent unemployment rate at 7%.

Conversely, the number of fresh job postings was down by a third. Employers advertised 3,465 positions with the national employment bureau in May 2019, a figure which shrunk by 33.4% to 2,309 in May 2020.

Adem released the monthly report on 22 June.

Permanent unemployment data is discrete from the number of employees participating in the short-time working scheme.

