Unemployment spiked in May: Adem

The number of jobseekers jumped by just over a third at the end of May.
There were 15,124 resident jobseekers on 31 May 2019, a figure which rose by 33.6% to 20,209 on 31 May 2020.
That put the permanent unemployment rate at 7%.
Conversely, the number of fresh job postings was down by a third. Employers advertised 3,465 positions with the national employment bureau in May 2019, a figure which shrunk by 33.4% to 2,309 in May 2020.
Adem released the monthly report on 22 June.
Permanent unemployment data is discrete from the number of employees participating in the short-time working scheme.