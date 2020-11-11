Uni introduces new Institute for Advanced Research

Aiming to develop its interdisciplinary research expertise, the University of Luxembourg has launched its Institute for Advanced Research (IAR).
On Wednesday, University of Luxembourg introduced its new research institute, which is supposed to help overcome boundaries between different research areas and sectors.
“The major challenges we face today, whether they are economical, industrial, societal, health-related or environmental, are so complex and over-arching that interdisciplinary efforts are required to assess, understand and solve them,” said vice-rector for research, professor Jens Kreisel, in a statement.
The institute’s missions will consist of four key pillars: leveraging interdisciplinary research, highlighting the university’s values–-excellence, interdisciplinarity and internationality–-connecting the university community with external visitors and society at large, and attracting as well as retaining international talent to the grand duchy.
The University of Luxembourg has made a name for itself on the international higher education scene, particularly due to its multilingualism and the resulting international outlook. The launch of the new research institute is supposed to further strengthen this reputation and reinforce Luxembourg’s position on the international research landscape.
“The University of Luxembourg IAS is a perfect building block for the national research and innovation strategy launched by the government at the beginning of this year, as it will raise the interdisciplinary approach of innovative research, that the national strategy will need in the various priority areas, to the next level,” minister for higher education and research, Claude Meisch noted at the launch.