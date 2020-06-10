Uni ranking places Lux top for research

The University of Luxembourg received an excellent 2020 report card in the EU Commission’s university benchmarking tool, U-Multirank.
U-Multirank issued Luxembourg with straight As for International Orientation, and gave six As for the 11 Research elements ranked. These included citation rate, research publications, external research income, top cited publications, post-doc positions and professional publications.
It scored four Cs for teaching and learning and landed Ds for two aspects of regional engagement (regional joint publications and regional publications with industrial partners), in knowledge transfer (patents awarded in absolute number and size-normalised, spin-offs and income from continuous professional development) and for art-related output.
The 2020 ranking, released on 9 June, is based on data from 2018 and covers over 1,700 universities from 96 countries around the world.
The university, which was founded in 2003, was last year ranked seventeenth in the World Young University Rankings compiled by the Times Higher Education supplement. Today, more than 6,400 students from 125 different countries are enrolled in studies at the university.