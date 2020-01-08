Uni reorganises and renames faculties

New signs were being installed at the University of Luxembourg for the start of 2020 after the institution renamed two faculties and reorganised faculty research units into departments.
Founded in 2003, the higher education institution announced on Wednesday that the changes will have no impact on the supply of study programmes, but would benefit “both the quality of teaching and research within the university, particularly in terms of interdisciplinarity.”
It means that starting January 2020, that the Faculty of Letters, Humanities, Arts and Educational Sciences is called the Faculty of Humanities, Educational Sciences and Social Sciences, while the Faculty of Science, Technology and Communication becomes the Faculty of Science, Technology and Medicine. The Faculty of Law, Economics and Finance keeps its name.
Research units within faculties will from January onwards be known as departments with at the Faculty of Humanities, Education and Social Sciences (FHSE):
- Department of Geography and Spatial Planning
- Department of Behavioural and Cognitive Sciences
- Department of Educational Sciences and Social Intervention
- Humanities Department
- Social Sciences Department
The Faculty of Science, Technology and Medicine (FSTM):
- Computer Science Department
- Engineering Department
- Mathematics Department
- Department of Physics and Materials Science
- Department of Life Sciences and Medicine
The Faculty of Law of Economy and Finance (FDEF):
- Law Department
- Department of Economics and Management
- Finance Department