Uni students seek opinions on ESG

A group has created a survey to gauge interest in establishing a space for citizen participation regarding ESG standards.
Students taking the Certificate in Sustainable Development and Social Innovation course at the University of Luxembourg, under the stewardship of Dr Ariane König, head of sustainable development, are working on a group project researching the current situation in Luxembourg with regards to ESG (Environment, Social and Corporate Governance) frameworks.
The project is aiming to understand the Luxembourg ESG ecosystem, and the involvement of different stakeholders and decision makers in this field. But it is also exploring the possibility of setting up a Société D'Impact Sociétal (SIS), which would have the aim of creating a space for citizen participation regarding ESG standards in Luxembourg and potentially beyond.
In order to gauge public interest, the group has set up an online survey, in English, that not only asks about knowledge of ESG goals, but also whether they have changed their habits, have interest in active participation in societal change. The survey, which takes just a few minutes to complete, is available here.