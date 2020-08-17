Uni.lu climbs Shanghai ranking

The University of Luxembourg has been between 601st and 700th in the Shanghai ranking, the most renowned in the world. In 2019, the institution was between 701st and 800th place.
Even if it is sometimes criticised, the Shanghai ranking list, which distinguishes the world's universities, continues to be a reference. Carried out by researchers from Shanghai's Jiao-Tong University, the Arwu (Academic Ranking of World Universities) sees a progression of the University of Luxembourg, which is now ranked between 601st and 700th place, whereas in 2019 it was between 701st and 800th place.
To establish the ranking, several criteria are applied to more than 10,000 institutions worldwide: size, number of researchers cited in journals such as “Science” or “Nature”, number of Nobel Prize winners, etc. As has been the case for a long time, English-language universities are the leaders. For the 18th consecutive year, Harvard has taken first place. Stanford is in second place, and Cambridge, England, in third. The first non-English university is Paris-Saclay, which comes in 14th place.
The German University of Heidelberg is 47th, and the Technical University of Munich 48th. In Belgium, the University of Ghent is 61st and KU Leuven is 86th.
