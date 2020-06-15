Union wants better conditions for cleaners, security & caretakers

Luxembourg union OGBL is calling for greater respect and better conditions for people working in cleaning and caretaker services, to mark international justice day.
In a statement issued on Monday, the union paid tribute to the often underestimated people who work “behind the scenes”, who had to “work, often without appropriate protection (masks, disinfectant, gloves…) and while being forced to work up to 12 hours a day, 60 hours per week.”
The union said recognition of their essential contribution was still lacking among employer organisations, such as Fedil. “Precarious employment contracts, wages close to the social minimum wage and irregular working hours that seriously jeopardise any balance between private (family) and professional life: this is what it is all about in terms of recognising work in everyday reality!” the union wrote.
It specifically wants to see a development of these sectors in order to offer real career prospects and ongoing training, an end to the system of outsourcing cleaning and security and the introduction of a covid-19 bonuses to “highlight the unfailing commitment of employees over the past few weeks.”