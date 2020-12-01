Unions stave off Guardian layoffs with strike threat

Staff at glassmaker Guardian in Luxembourg will be spared layoffs after unions had threatened to take strike action, but 37 workers might still have to change jobs.
The firm in June said it wanted to close down its Dudelange furnace and merge the remaining activities with those at its Bascharage plant, axeing 201 out of 453 jobs in Luxembourg in the process.
Unions and management on 31 August signed a job retention plan, which aims to keep people in work, for example through training and internal reassignment or the company loaning out workers to other companies.
But the company in October said it wanted to make 49 people redundant, not covered by the protections of the job retention plan. More than 80% of unionised staff on 20 November voted to proceed with strike action.
Both sides, however, reached an agreement on 30 November. There will be no layoffs for a four-month period and an employment guarantee for those aged 52 or over. Both sides pledged to actively work together until 31 March 2021 to find what they call “adequate solutions” for the 37 members of staff finally affected.
This includes retraining, support to find a new job or loaning out workers to other companies. Staff leaving voluntarily during this time receive financial compensation.
The job retention plan could be extended depending on the situation of the company.
“We are very happy with the agreement found,” said Alain Rolling of the OGBL labour union. “We were at an impasse; Guardian never wanted to hear us. The threat of strike--which was not a threat, everything was ready--re-opened dialogue, which we welcome. The discussions were constructive like never before.”