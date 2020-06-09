University appoints head for new KTT office

Dr Christophe Haunold will lead the University of Luxembourg’s newly created Central Office for Partnership, Knowledge and Technology Transfer (KTT).
The university says the new KTT office symbolises the institution’s “ambitions to further develop its partnership with industry, market players and society, and to leverage its research activities to contribute to the social and economic development of Luxembourg and the Greater Region.” The KTT office will foster partnerships, patenting, licensing and spin-off activities for scientific research in cooperation with the university’s faculties and interdisciplinary research centres.
Haunold joined the university on 15 May from the Institut national polytechnique de Toulouse.
“The university delivers research and innovation with both local and global socio-economic impact, often in collaboration with private and public partners,” said vice-rector for research Prof. Jens Kreisel. “Such collaborative projects, throughout all fields of activity of the University, offer a springboard for future developments”. In the 2019, the university received close to €20 million of external funding within collaborative projects.