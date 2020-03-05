Upskirters face hefty fines

Upskirters face fines of up to €15,000 in a law currently being discussed in Luxembourg.
Based on French legislation, bill 7407 outlines punishment for voyeuristic behaviour, which could include filming or taking photos of a person naked or their underwear without their knowledge.
It aims to close a loophole in the current law, which enabled a man who filmed up women’s skirts on buses for a five-year period to go unpunished. The 1982 privacy act punishes people who voluntarily infringe the privacy of others by observing them in a private place. But, because buses are considered a public place, the charge was dropped.
Gilles Roth (CSV) presented the bill to the justice committee on Wednesday morning.