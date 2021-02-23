Uptick in primary-aged homeschooling

Adoption of permanent homeschooling for primary aged children jumped 41% during the pandemic.
According to figures published by the education ministry, there were 153 homeschooled young people recorded at the start of the 2020-2021 academic year, compared to 118 in September 2019 and 113 the year before.
At secondary, the number of homeschooled learners fell, however, reaching 30 in September 2020, down from 35 and 39 in the preceding years.
According to the ministry, not all families adopting the homeschooling route stay with it. Of the pupils homeschooled from 2017-2020, half were no longer registered. Of that group, 12 went on to a high school in Luxembourg, and the remaining six went to schools abroad. The other half (17 pupils) continued homeschooling until graduation. Of that group, nine passed their end-of-year examinations.
Homeschooling that is not prescribed by schools as part of pandemic measures is permitted in Luxembourg, but parents must submit an application to the regional education directorate for primary-aged children, and to the education ministry for secondary-school-aged learners.
In total, there are around 52,000 learners in public primary schools in Luxembourg and 42,500 in public secondary schools.